Volume 95 No. 3, Summer 2021

The expanded Summer 2021 issue of World Literature Today foregrounds Palestine Voices in a cover feature showcasing 30 of the most prominent poets and writers from the West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the diaspora, guest-edited by Yousef Khanfar. Other highlights include poetry and fiction from Hong Kong, Hungary, and South Korea; lively cultural essays; and a conversation with Colombian writer Ingrid Rojas Contreras. At 128 pages, the issue is bursting at the seams with the best poetry, fiction, essays, interviews, and book reviews from all over the world. A special survey also gives readers the opportunity to tell us what they like most—and what they’d like to see changed—about WLT.